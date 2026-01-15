NCAA Announces New Transfer Window for Basketball

The NCAA has announced a new transfer window for college basketball.



At the recommendation of the Men’s and Women’s basketball oversight committees, the NCAA transfer window in men’s and women’s basketball will open for a 15-day period the day after the championship game for the respective NCAA tournament. These changes are effective immediately.



Also, when a head coaching change occurs, a 15-day period will open five days after the new head coach is hired or publicly announced.



If a new head coach is not announced within 30 days of the previous head coach’s departure- and the 31st day after the head coach’s departure is after the championship game- a 15-day window will open. The additional head coach departure window is available only after the basketball transfer window opens through January 2nd.



In basketball, midyear transfers are not eligible to compete at a second school if they enrolled at an NCAA school during the first academic term, regardless of whether they competed there.





