New Jersey LB Sets Official Visit to Pitt

Pat Narduzzi and Pitt have a pretty good track record with linebackers from the New Jersey recruiting territory.



The two most recent examples are Kyle Louis (East Orange, New Jersey), who was just selected in the 4th round by the Miami Dolphins. A couple years earlier, it was SirVoce Dennis (Hightstown, New Jersey), who was drafted in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay.



Pitt linebackers coach Joe Bowen was in New Jersey last week working out 2027 linebacker Jack Frassetto (Saddle River, New Jersey) and afterwards, made decision to extend him an offer.

It didn’t take long for Frassetto (6’4″, 230-pounds) to gain interest in Pitt as he’s already set up an official visit from June 11th-13th.



Frassetto is a 3-star recruit that holds other D-1 offers from Syracuse, Miami Fla., Northwestern, Minnesota, Harvard, Navy, Army, Temple, Buffalo, Akron, UMass and Eastern Michigan.

This becomes the first scheduled official visit for Frassetto.



Frassetto becomes the third player from New Jersey to set an official visit to Pitt and the 7th linebacker.



Linebackers with Pitt Official Visits:

–Jack Frassetto (New Jersey), June 11-13th

–Davon Smith (Texas), June 11-13th

–Brayden Watson (Georgia), June 11-13th

–Walter Hudson (Pennsylvania), June 11-13th *Pitt 2027 commit*

–Zykee Scott (Pennsylvania), June 18-20th

–Joshua Echols (Georgia), June 18-20th



