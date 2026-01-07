Notebook: Former Pitt, WPIAL Commitments in Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is in full production mode as the players who announced their intention to enter weeks ago can finally find a new landing spot and that includes former Pitt and WPIAL players.

Names are starting to come off the board and sign with programs. Pittsburgh Sports Now is tracking all the former Pitt and WPIAL player movement in Division I.

Outgoing Pitt Transfers

QB Cole Gonzales

Cole Gonzales spent one season in Pittsburgh and is now headed to the American Athletic Conference. The senior signal caller signed with the Charlotte 49ers.

Gonzales started his career at Western Carolina with current Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell and spent a brief spring stint at Oklahoma before joining Pitt.

At Pitt, Gonzales was a reserve quarterback option. He appeared in three games, thus preserving a redshirt for one final year of eligibility. He completed 11-of-22 passes for 118 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

TE Malachi Thomas

Sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas was the first Pitt player to land at a new program and it is a move full of intrigue. Thomas signed with LSU in the SEC and new head coach Lane Kiffin.

Thomas, a Thomasville, Ga. native, burned his redshirt as a freshman by primarily playing on special teams. In 2025, he spent a majority of the season as a co-starter with Justin Holmes and Jake Overman. He was still utilized as the third option, however.

The 6-4, 225-pounder recorded 13 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

C Lyndon Cooper

Lyndon Cooper spent the last two seasons at Pitt and looked to be out of eligibility as a redshirt senior. However, he will use his final year in the SEC.

Cooper signed with Vanderbilt after making an official visit there.

The 6-2, 315-pound Cooper started all 13 games for the Panthers this past fall as a team captain. He registered 886 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, while allowing three sacks, 15 pressures and taking 10 penalties. He transferred in during the 2024 season from NC State and started 12 games, missing one with injury.

LS Nico Crawford

Former Pitt long snapper Nico Crawford committed to Michigan for his final year of eligibility. Crawford served as Pitt’s snapper on field goals this season and spent time snapping on punts as well. Crawford, who started his career at Charlotte, has played 37 career collegiate games and has recorded 200 snaps.

WPIAL Players Find New Homes

LB Cole Sullivan — Central Catholic

Central Catholic alum Cole Sullivan emerged as one of the top linebackers in the transfer portal after leaving Michigan. He has since committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Sullivan broke out this past season as a sophomore for Michigan with 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and four PBUs.

The 6-3, 230-pound Sullivan was a three-star recruit coming out of high school.

LB Anthony Speca — Central Catholic

Central Catholic alum Anthony Speca decided to enter the transfer portal after two years at Penn State and is staying within the Big 10. Speca, a linebacker, transferred to Purdue with three years of eligibility remaining.

Speca appeared in 11 games this past fall and registered six tackles.

Out of high school, Speca was a three-star recruit and the 95th-ranked linebacker in the 2024 cycle.

DE Zuriah Fisher — Aliquippa

Aliquippa native Zuriah Fisher is moving to the West Coast after he signed with USC Tuesday evening.

Fisher spent the last five seasons at Penn State. During his first three seasons, he played in just 10 games. He finally had a breakout season in 2023 with 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. However, in 2024, he sat out the entire season with an injury.

This past fall, Fisher recorded 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

As a high schooler, Fisher was a four-star prospect and tabbed as the nation’s No. 320 overall recruit and No. 20 EDGE in his class.

DL Naquan Crowder — Aliquippa

Another Aliquippa product is on the move. Defensive lineman Naquan Crowder has worked his way up to the Power Four level after starting his career in 2023 at Division II Cal U (Pa.).

Crowder committed to Minnesota in the Big 10 after a season with the Marshall Thundering Herd.

In 2025, Crowder recorded 26 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and one sack. During his 2024 season at Cal U, Crowder recorded 51 tackles (27 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

DB Jayden Price — Seneca Valley

Seneca Valley grad Jayden Price is on the move by following his college head coach to UConn. Price started his career at Toledo under Jason Candle, who is now the head coach of the Huskies.

This past fall served as Price’s true freshman season. He logged just one tackle on the year.

RB Julian Walker — Perry

Running back Julian Walker, who played at the Pittsburgh City League’s Perry High School is making the jump to Division I.

After two seasons at D-III Saint Vincent, Walker has transferred to Louisiana-Monroe in the Sun Belt Conference.

The 5-9, 200-pound running back ran for 564 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 to go along with 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

This story will be updated as more commitments become public.