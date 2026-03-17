Ohio 3-Star DE Sets Pitt Official Visit

A nearby recruiting target has made plans to make an official visit to Pitt.



2027 3-star defensive end Dominic Letlow (Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio) has locked in his OV to Pitt, which will be from June 11th- 13th.



Letlow (6’4″, 240-pounds) has been a frequent visitor to Pitt as he most recently attended their first spring practice on March 5th and was in attendance for their season finale last season against Miami, Fla.



Letlow received his Pitt offer back in October of 2025 from Archie Collins. Along with the Panthers, this talented rush end holds offers from West Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky, South Florida, Memphis, Liberty, Akron, Toledo, Miami Ohio, Kent State, Ohio U., and Temple.

Prior to this OV, Letlow scheduled his first one to Louisville, which will take place from May 29th-31st.



During his junior season, Letlow had a very productive season recording 70 tackles, 24 for loss, 9 sacks and 1 forced fumble in just 7 games.

EDGE – Dominic Letlow (OH)@DominicLetlow



Offers : Louisville, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, West Virginia, South Floridahttps://t.co/qrL4ysfgYK — Home Squad Sports (@homesquadsports) February 13, 2026

Letlow becomes the 5th recruit to schedule an official visit to Pitt from June 11-13th.



June 11-13

– Three-star Pitt IOL commit Colin Urrea (Community School of Naples – Florida)

– CB Jaden Bibbs (Coppell HS – Texas)

– LB Davon Smith (Westfield HS – Texas)

– Three-star safety Jeremiah Proctor (Gainesville HS – Georgia)

-Three-star rush end Dominic Letlow (Youngtown, Ohio