Ohio 3-Star Offensive Tackle Sets Pitt OV

The Pitt Panthers have added another name to their list of upcoming official visitors.



2027 3-star offensive tackle Aden Norris (Louisville, Ohio) tells Pittsburgh Sports Now that he’s scheduled an official visit to Pitt from June 18-20th.



Norris (6’8″, 315-pounds) is someone that the Pitt staff have kept in touch with and recruited since the beginning of the year as he received his offer from Jeremy Darveau on a home visit back in January 29th.

Norris made a visit to Pittsburgh back in March as he attended Pitt’s first scrimmage on March 26th.

Along with Pitt, Norris holds offers from Oklahoma State, Boston College, Cincinnati, James Madison, UConn, Western Michigan, Ohio University, Toledo, Miami of Ohio, Akron and Kent State.



Players have been scheduling official visits for the past month but as recruits start to make their commitments and announce their salary demands, look for official visits to both get added and canceled.