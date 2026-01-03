Ohio State offers Upper St. Clair K Jacobo Echeverria Lozano

One of the top place kickers in the WPIAL has received a scholarship offer from one of the top programs in college football.



Upper St. Clair 2026 kicker Jacobo Echeverria Lozano has announced that he’s received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes. This talented kicker now holds seven D-1 offers including others from UCLA, Navy and Army.

Echeverria Lozano is considered one of the top uncommitted kickers in the country.



This past season, Echeverria Lozano made 12 of 13 field-goal attempts and was 46 of 48 on PAT’s (two blocked). In terms of kickoffs, he sent 60 of his 70 kickoffs into the endzone for a touchback.



Aside from being a place kicker, Echeverria Lozano also held the punting duties for Upper St. Clair and averaged 48.2 per punt, placing 10 inside the 20-yard line.

Jacobo Echeverria Lozano nails a 33-yard field goal for Upper St. Clair! pic.twitter.com/sEowmS9gpv — JRM_Sports (@JRMxSports) October 3, 2025

The Buckeyes are in need of a kicker of Jayden Fielding graduated following the playoff loss to Miami, Fla and Jackson Courville entered the transfer portal.