On3's Jeff Goodman Further Details Pitt's Decision to Retain Capel

Pitt athletic director Allen Greene ultimately made the decision Friday to retain men’s basketball head coach Jeff Capel for another season.

Leading up to an open letter that was released from Greene Friday, signs pointed toward Capel on the way out. It was reported that the money was being raised by donors to help buy out the final four years on Capel’s contract, and Greene received the green light to make the final decision.

It is one of the most significant decisions Greene — who is in his 17th month at Pitt — has made since arriving on campus holding onto Capel after a 13-20 campaign.

“Over the past several months, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating every aspect of our men’s basketball program,” Greene said in a release. “That process included conversations with Coach Capel, a review of our staff and our roster, our program structure and the transfer portal landscape as well as our investment in the program. I consulted with University leadership to ensure we continue to be aligned with our expectations for the program.

“After that comprehensive evaluation, I have made the decision that Jeff Capel will continue to lead our men’s basketball program. I believe our best path forward is leadership continuity paired with clear expectations and a willingness to evolve.”

In the wake of the decision, On3’s national basketball insider Jeff Goodman provided details on the process on Saturday evening’s episode of The Field of 68: After Dark.

“Well, the biggest thing was athletic director Allen Greene kind of went through the process,” Goodman started. “I’m told that he even talked to some candidates throughout the process, and ultimately decided again, the candidate pool — while the schools, the openings aren’t great — the candidate pool doesn’t blow people away as well. If he felt that if he could get a big-time fish, a guy that he absolutely loved, I think he might’ve made the move here. But $15 million, that’s the number to buy Jeff Capel out.

“My sources say that Jeff Capel went into this meeting thinking he was gonna be done, and instead, Allen Greene told him, ‘You know what, I’m going to keep you for another year and we’ll see what Jeff Capel can do.’ He doesn’t have a lot of resources there at Pittsburgh, but he gets one more to see if he can maybe do what he did four years ago, which is get the Panthers into the NCAA Tournament when nobody thought at that point that he would do that.”

As Goodman noted, the potential options to replace Capel were not many. Pitt would have to compete with Providence, Syracuse and Cincinnati for the top names in this coaching cycle. Goodman says USF’s Bryan Hodgson was likely the top option for Greene.

“I think Bryan Hodgson was the guy, just so you guys know, I think Bryan Hodgson was probably the guy that [Greene] wanted. Bryan Hodgson, likely, to me, it’s probably Providence is the job that I think he ends up at at this point. We’ll see what Syracuse does if they made a big push for him, maybe. But I think Providence is the one. I said it for two weeks here. Fits him, they got money, they got an AD that can raise money, don’t know if he can pay coaches. If he picks Bryan Hodgson, I’d feel a lot better about his track record.”

Capel will return to Pitt for his ninth season in 2026-27. Under Capel, Pitt has posted two seasons of 20-plus wins, but he is also responsible for two of the school’s five 20-loss seasons in men’s basketball history. In five of Capel’s eight seasons, the Panthers finished below .500.