Pair of Former Pitt Players Sign New NFL Deals

Former Pitt defensive back Jason Pinnock and tight end Lucas Krull have signed new deals in the National Football League.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Pinnock is signing a free agent deal with the New York Giants. Krull was re-signed by the Denver Broncos on Thursday for one year.

Sources: The #Giants are signing veteran DB Jason Pinnock.



Pinnock, who was with the Giants from 2022–2024, is now back after spending last year with the 49ers. He has started 46 career games, including 37 with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/51hdIhpnUY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2026

Pinnock, 26, is entering his sixth season in the NFL with 46 career starts, 37 of those coming with the Giants.

Last season, Pinnock signed a one-year deal with the San Fransisco 49ers. He posted 41 total tackles (27 solo) in 17 games played. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Giants. In 2024, he recorded 80 total tackles (45 solo), three sacks and a pass breakup. He has his most impactful season in 2023 with 78 tackles (52 solo), two sacks, six pass breakups and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Pinnock was drafted by the New York Jets with the 175th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games his rookie season with 15 tackles (10 solo) and one pass breakup.

Pinnock played at Pitt from 2017-2020. In 42 career games, he registered 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, six interceptions and 25 pass breakups.

As for Krull, he returns with the Broncos organization where he has spent the last three seasons. He has appeared in 24 career games with 29 receptions for 262 yards and a touchdown reception. He started three games in 2025 before suffering a broken bone in his foot, which kept him out the remainder of the season.

Krull, 27, went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the New Orleans Saints. He was signed to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2023 before working his way up into a more consistent role with the franchise.

Krull began his college career at Florida before transferring to Pitt in 2020. He was an integral piece to Pitt’s ACC title team in 2021 with 14 games played, 38 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns. He was a Second-Team All-ACC selection.