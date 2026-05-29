Pair of Pitt Basketball Players Work Out for NBA Organizations

With the 2026 NBA Draft approaching in less than a month, organizations are monitoring players in their scouting process and that has included a pair of Pitt men’s basketball players.

Forward Cameron Corhen and wing Barry Dunning Jr. worked out this past week with NBA teams hoping to boost their pre-draft stock at the next level.

According to basketball reporter Vince Wolfram, Corhen worked out with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Dunning worked out for the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Pittsburgh's Cam Corhen completed a workout with the Milwaukee Bucks today, per his agents Roger Montgomery and Alex Jones of @msportsgrp.



He averaged 13.6 PTS (53.3% FG), 6.8 REB, and 1.9 AST for the Panthers in 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/B4dRImGb37 — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) May 27, 2026

Corhen spent that last two seasons at Pitt as the Panthers’ starting center. During his senior season, Corhen posted a career-high 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He shot 53.3 percent from the floor to go along with 64 assists, 32 steals and 17 blocks in 33 starts. The 6-foot-10 Allen, Texas native reached double figures in scoring 25 times and registered six double-doubles on the season.

After spending two seasons at Florida State, Corhen transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2024-25 season. As a junior, he averaged 11 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Panthers. He shot 63.5 percent from the floor and added 23 blocks and 22 steals in 32 starts.

Dunning played one season at Pitt in which he averaged 12.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. After a slow start to the season, Dunning started the final 27 games. He shot 46.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent (59-of-171) from three. The 6-foot-6 Dunning added 27 assists, 24 steals and a team-high 28 blocks. He played at least 40 minutes four times during the season.

Prior to Pitt, the Mobile, Ala. native spent one year at South Alabama in which he earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors. In 2023-24, he played at UAB after starting his career at Arkansas.