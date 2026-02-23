Pitt 2027 Commit Makes Rivals Top 300; Plus Pitt Targets and WPIAL Recruits

Monday morning Rivals released an updated list of their top 300 players in the Class of 2027, and it included a current Pitt commit.

Quarterback Kevin Verpaele from Merritt Island, Florida has made headlines over the last month with his performances in various national prospect camps. Recruiting analysts obviously took notice and included him in this list.



Rivals lists Verpaele as the No. 257 overall recruit in 2027. At this point, he’s still listed as a 3-star recruit but with his current recruiting momentum, it wouldn’t be surprising if Verpaele was elevated to a 4-star player.



Rivals released this updated list following the completion of high school football this winter, the postseason all-star circuit, along with the beginnings of 7×7 and camp events across the country.



Two weekends ago, Verpaele competed in a national competition sponsored by Rivals against 33 other quarterbacks and was named the MVP as the best quarterback of the weekend.

This wasn’t the only time this off-season that Verpaele wowed talent evaluators as he did so at the Florida High School 7-on-7 Central Florida Kickoff Classic.

Class of 2027 QB and @Pitt_FB commit @KevinVerpaele17 of @MerrittIslandFB competed Saturday in @FHS7v7A ‘s Central Florida Kickoff Classic at St Cloud High School and looked in complete control of @CoachMurray47 ‘s offense.



Kevin moved through his progressions quickly, and got… pic.twitter.com/fCdOmzNPyI — FHS7v7A College Link (@FHS7v7ACollLink) February 2, 2026

“I love to compete and show people what I can do,” Verpaele told PSN. “Honestly, I don’t think a lot of people know about me. I’m a three-star recruit and had the chance to compete against kids going to Texas A&M, Kentucky and a lot of other places. I wanted to show them what I had.”



Verpaele recently scheduled his Pitt official visit, which will take place from May 28-30.



WPIAL RECRUITS/PITT TARGETS INCLUDED IN RIVALS TOP 300 RECRUITS

*Kemon Spell, McKeesport 5-star running back, ranked No. 11.



*Khalil Taylor, Pine-Richland 4-star wide receiver, ranked No. 94.



*James Halter, Central Catholic 4-star offensive lineman, ranked No. 127.



*Jabari Watkins, Georgia 4-star wide receiver, ranked No. 161.



*Dominic Black, Ohio 4-star offensive lineman, ranked No. 184.



*Cade Cooper, Pennsylvania 4-star wide receiver, ranked No. 226.



*Tristin Hughes, Ohio 4-star defensive back, ranked No. 248.



*Carter Bonner, Penn Hills 4-star defensive back, ranked No. 298.



