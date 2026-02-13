Pitt 2027 Commit Schedules Official Visit

A third player has scheduled an official visit to Pitt, and this one is a current member of its 2027 recruiting class.



3-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele (Merritt Island, Florida) has scheduled his official visit to Pitt from May 28-30. 3-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon (Buford, Georgia) and 4-star offensive tackle JJ Brown (Lilburn, Georgia) will also be visiting that weekend.

Verpaele has made two unofficial visits to Pitt since his commitment on October 28.

Back in January, Verpaele (6’2″, 200-pounds) competed in the Elite 11 Regional Camp in Miami and was reportedly one of the top players in the camp. Since that performance, Verpaele picked up new Power offers from both Wake Forest and Rutgers.



Because of that, Pitt is getting him back on campus and around the coaching staff is likely very important to them.

2027 3⭐️ QB 6’2.5” 200 LBs

True dual threat

Pass- 2714 yards/ 64%/ 27 TD’s

Rush- 597 yards/ 102 carries/ 4 TD



Last season, Verpaele threw for 2,714 yards, 64% completion percentage, 597 rushing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and 4 rushing touchdowns.



Pitt currently has 4 members in their Class of 2027, and all are from the state of Florida- Verpaele (Merritt Island, Florida), 3-star RB Tyler Reid (Miramar, Florida), 3-star WR Jacob Thomas (Hollywood, Florida) and 3-star OL Colin Urrea (Naples, Florida).