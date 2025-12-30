Pitt ACC Preview: Panthers Open Conference Slate Against Miami

After a week off, Pitt men’s basketball is back in action Tuesday evening to kickstart conference play against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Panthers closed out their nonconference schedule with a confidence-boosting win over Penn State, 80-46. Pitt also took down another Big 10 team in Ohio State with the second straight buzzer-beating win over the Buckeyes.

Still, the Panthers went 7-6 in that portion of their schedule with a pair of losses to mid-major teams and a pair of blowout losses to West Virginia and Villanova.

Where the Panthers Stand Among ACC Teams

With ACC play ready to commence, let’s revisit where the Panthers were selected to finish prior to the season. Pitt was predicted to finish No. 14 in the preseason ACC poll. Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, SMU, Clemson and Miami were the top eight teams in that order.

As it stands, Pitt is tied for last place in the conference according to its nonconference record with Boston College and Florida State. Reminder, only the top 15 teams make the ACC Tournament.

Scoring Offense: 17th (74 ppg) Scoring Defense: 9th (67.8 ppg) FG%: 13th (45.6%) Opponent FG%: 14th (42.6%) 3-Point%: 5th (36.9%) 3-Point Defense: 17th (33.8%) FTs: 12th (68.6%) Rebounding Margin: 11th (+4.9) Turnover Margin: 16th (-1.38)

Pitt Basketball Roster Production

Pitt’s top offensive producer so far this season has been center Cam Corhen with 13.3 points per game. He also paces the Panthers with 8.6 rebounds per contest. Corhen has posted four double doubles this season.

While teams have attempted to take away Corhen in the low post with double teams, Pitt has started to find its rhythm from beyond the arc. The Panthers have shot 50 percent or better from deep during the last two games against Penn State and Binghamton.

Pitt has received excellent 3-point shooting efforts from Barry Dunning Jr., Roman Siulepa, Brandin Cummings, Nojus Indrusaitis, Omari Witherspoon and Damarco Minor during that stretch.

Cummings, a sophomore, is second on the Panthers with 12.7 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field.

Pitt guard Damarco Minor goes up for a shot against Ohio State. Nov. 28, 2025 – Ed Thompson / PSN

Dunning and Minor lead the Panthers with 25 made 3-pointers so far this season. Dunning is shooting over 50 percent from the field and is averaging 12.2 points per game to go along with 4.9 rebounds. Minor is shooting a team-best 41.7 percent from 3-point range to go along with 10.5 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Indrusaitis has been transferred into the starting lineup after the Panthers started the freshman Witherspoon for the first 10 games. Indrusaitis has given Pitt a spark at times, but has been inconsistent. He is averaging 9.2 points per game. Witherspoon saw his production flatline during the nonconference slate, which led to a bench role.

Siulepa had a career-best 28 points against Penn State in which he shot 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Pitt has dealt with plenty of frontcourt issues this season. Iowa State transfer Dishon Jackson was expected to take the starting center role, but has yet to play a game and is out indefinetley with a medical condition. Backup Papa Amadou Kante is also out indefinitley with a knee injury.

Amdy Ndiaye, who had yet to play this season, recently left the program. That has allowed for 7-foot freshman Kieran Mullen to get some action after he was originally planning to redshirt this season.

Miami Outlook

Miami enters the Pitt matchup with an 11-2 record and one of the top teams in the ACC. The Hurricanes’ two losses came to No. 10 Florida, 82-68, and No. 9 BYU, 72-62.

The Hurricane’s notable wins came against Georgetown and Ole Miss — a Quad 2 win.

Miami boasts one of the top offenses in the conference, scoring 89.5 points per game and shooting an ACC-best 52.3 percent from the floor. Miami is not a team to make a high volume of threes with only 7.5 made threes per game.

The Hurricanes have also done a strong job controlling the glass, owning a +9.8 rebounding margin — second-best in the league. Miami is also first in assists per game with 19.9, which also ranks eighth in the country.

Malik Reneau, a senior transfer by way of Indiana, has scored over 20 points per game to lead the Hurricanes this season. The 6-9 forward is converting at a 59.2 percent clip from the floor. He has grabbed 6.7 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Tre Donaldson is second on the Hurricanes with 15.2 points per game. The Michigan transfer has knocked down 21-of-63 3-point attempts (33.3%). Timotej Malovec leads Miami with 25 made threes on the season, while shooting at a 41.0 percent clip from beyond the arc.

6-foot-11 center Ernest Udeh Jr., a TCU transfer, leads the way on the boards with 9.8 rebounds per game.

Pitt vs. Miami Ranking & Betting Odds

Tip between Pitt and Miami is set for 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in Coral Gables, Fla. at the Watsco Center.

KenPom has Miami as the 36th-ranked team in the country. Pitt sits at No. 91 ahead of the matchup.

The NCAA’s NET Rankings has Miami at No. 37. Pitt is No. 120.

According to BetMGM, Miami is a 10.5-point home favorite. Pitt is +400 on the Money line. Over/under is set at 145.5.

