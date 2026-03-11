Pitt AD Allen Greene Comments on Jeff Capel's Future Following Season-Ending Loss

Uncertainty and speculation increased the past few weeks surrounding Jeff Capel‘s future as the Pitt men’s basketball head coach.

The Panthers’ 2025-26 season came to a close Wednesday with a 98-88 loss to NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament, which brings the program’s overall record to 13-20 on the season.

Now, all attention turns toward Capel’s status and whether or not he returns as the Pitt head coach next season.

Pitt athletic director Allen Greene provided a statement to Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette regarding Capel’s future.

“Jeff and I will sit down in the coming days to evaluate the program and discuss the future,” Greene said.

It was reported on Sunday by Pete Nakos that “in recent weeks, sources have indicated to On3 that top Pitt boosters have worked to put together money for Capel’s buyout. Whatever move is made will be done by the new athletic director, Allen Greene.”

Capel and Pitt nearly missed the ACC Tournament this season, sneaking in on the final day of the regular season with a win at Syracuse. With the loss on Wednesday, Capel’s overall record is 127-127 and 60-92 in the ACC at Pitt across eight seasons. He has posted a pair of 20-win seasons at Pitt, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022-23. On the flip end, he also recorded two 20-loss campaigns, which has now happened only five times in program history.

Following the NC State loss, Capel, who has four years remaining on his current contract, was asked about his future at Pitt.

“I haven’t talked to Allen,” Capel said. “I’ve gotten no assurances from anyone, nor do I expect any assurances from anyone.”

Capel’s contract runs through the 2029-30 season after receiving an extension in 2024.