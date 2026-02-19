Pitt Adding Defensive Line Assistant to Staff

While Pitt football solidified four new position coaches in January, the program is still finalizing the rest of its supporting staff for the 2026 season.

The latest addition comes on defense as the Panthers are bringing in Malik Hollings as a defensive line assistant, Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned.

Hollings will work with position coach Tim Daoust and fills a vacancy that was left by previous defensive line assistant TJ Minnifee, who was hired as the outside linebackers coach at Campbell.

A native of Ft. Washington, Md., Hollings joins the Pitt staff after three seasons on PJ Fleck’s staff with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He was a defensive graduate assistant in 2023 before serving as a defensive line assistant during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Prior to Minnesota, Hollings served as the linebackers coach at Stevenson University at the Division III level. He got his coaching start at his alma mater, Salisbury University, where he helped with the defensive line and outside linebackers.

Hollings was a five-year letterwinner for Salisbury and graduated in 2019.

Along with Hollings, Pitt has also recently added Mike Priefer Jr. as an assistant special teams coach and Star linebackers coach. He is the son of new Panthers’ special teams coordinator, Mike Priefer Sr.