Pitt Adds 2nd Kicker this Offseason with Transfer Antonio Chadha

For the second time this offseason, Pitt has added a kicker, the latest being Western Illinois transfer Antonio Chadha.

After having a conversation and receiving an offer from new Pitt special teams coach Mike Priefer on January 12th, Chadha announced his commitment to Pitt on Sunday. Chadha will join Pitt with one season of eligibility remaining.



Chadha is a native of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and is coming off a successful 2025 season with Western Illinois where he was a Fred Mitchell Award Semifinalist. That award is given to the nation’s top collegiate place-kicker among FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA teams.



In 2025, Chadha was a two-time conference player of the week, kicked the longest field in the conference (53 yards) and had the highest percentage of touchbacks.

🚨HIGH PFF Transfer on Kickoff and FG!! @AntonioChadha will be a no brainer signee as a 1 to play 1 guy. One of the better K’s to announce he’s going in the portal so far. @OneOnOneNJNYPA #FentressKicking https://t.co/PfmUhyxxzk — Fentress Kicking (@FentressKicking) December 5, 2025

Chada joined Western Illinois as a PWO but eventually earned a starting role and a scholarship.



There will be a true competition for Pitt’s kicking job as earlier this month, the Panthers received a commitment from former Northern Arizona kicker Samuel Hunsaker. This all developed because of the unexpected transfer of freshman kicker Trey Butkowski.

