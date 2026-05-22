Pitt Adds 3-Star Offensive Lineman, 9th Commitment in 2027 Class

Over the past few months, Pitt football positioned itself in a great spot with 2027 Buford (Ga.) three-star offensive lineman Noah Nixon, and those efforts have paid off.

Nixon — a 6-foot-3, 295-pound prospect and No. 124 interior offensive lineman, per Rivals — announced his commitment to Pitt Friday afternoon.

Heading into his decision day, Nixon had a top four that included Pitt, Florida State, Stanford and Georgia Tech. Throughout his recruiting process, Nixon held additional offers from Illinois, Syracuse, Indiana, Duke, Boston College, Maryland, Purdue and others.

Pitt and offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau have been on Nixon for quite some time after offering back in January of 2025. Nixon visited Pitt in the spring and has an official visit trip scheduled for May 28-30. Nixon also made trips to Illinois, Florida State, Georgia, Stanford and others during spring ball.

In April, Nixon received in-person visits from Darveau and offensive coordinator Kade Bell.

Nixon helped anchor an undefeated Buford team in 2025 that took home the Georgia Class 6A state championship. Buford ranked as the No. 1 program in the country, per the On3 National High School Football Composite Rankings. Buford averaged 359.3 yards per game and compiled 2,938 rushing yards on the year.

Check out Nixon’s Hudl highlights here.

Pitt now has nine commitments in its 2027 recruiting class with four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele, three-star running back Tyler Reid, three-star wide receiver Jacob Thomas, three-star tight end Ryker Reynolds, three-star offensive lineman Colin Urrea, three-star linebacker Walter Hudson, three-star cornerback Jordan Young, three-star safety Saniiyn Black and now Nixon.