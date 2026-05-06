Pitt Adds 3-Star Ryan Moore to Expansive O-line Official Visitor List

The Pitt football staff has an expansive recruiting board for the 2027 offensive line class with nearly a dozen recruits expected on campus for official visits.

Pitt has added yet another name to the visit list with Sandy Creek (Ga.) three-star interior offensive lineman Ryan Moore. Moore announced Wednesday morning on X that he will visit Pitt from June 10-12.

This news comes nearly a week after position coach Jeremy Darveau spent time with Moore on an in-home visit. Moore initially received a Pitt offer on Jan. 20.

Along with Pitt, Moore has official visits set with Louisville from May 29-31, Tulane from June 4-6 and North Carolina from June 19-21. Moore has additional offers from West Virginia, South Carolina, Wake Forest, Purdue, Mississippi State and others.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Moore was a member of the 15-0 Sandy Creek Patriots this past fall, which took home the Georgia Class 3A state championship. Moore is the No. 82 interior offensive lineman, per Rivals.

Pitt will host four more offensive linemen during that second weekend of official visits with commit Colin Urrea, three-star tackle Carter Mathis, three-star Ronald Moore and three-star Eric Anderson.

Check out the full list of official visitors here.