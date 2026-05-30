Pitt Adds Another Florida Playmaker in 3-Star Ajavion Willis

Pitt has added another offensive playmaker out of the state of Florida in its 2027 recruiting class.

Miami Columbus (Fla.) athlete Ajavion Willis committed to Pitt while on an official visit, he announced via social media Saturday evening.

While the recruiting services view Willis as a defensive back, Pitt is recruiting the 6-2, 170-pounder as a wide receiver. After securing a smaller, speedier receiver in Jacob Thomas, the Panthers’ staff began searching for size in the wide receiver room and Willis helps in that department.

Willis gathered a number of offers during his recruiting process, including LSU, Missouri, Florida State, Nebraska, Auburn, Louisville, Minnesota and more. Pitt offered Willis on Jan. 26. He was scheduled to take an official visit to Missouri next week.

Willis brings speed and an outside threat to the Panthers. He posted a 21.49 200-meter time last spring.

Check out the Hudl highlights of Willis here.

Willis is now the 14th recruit to announce his commitment to Pitt and third wide receiver with Louisiana prospect Alex Fontenot and Thomas.