Pitt Adds Portal Center Commitment from Mercer's Armani Mighty

The wave of Pitt men’s basketball portal commitments continues Monday as the Panthers add size to its frontcourt.

Mercer transfer center Armani Mighty has committed to Pitt, Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned. He enters his redshirt senior season and will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2026-27. He becomes the second forward in as many minutes to commit after Georgia Tech 6-foot-9 power forward Baye Ndongo committed to the Panthers.

Mighty — a 6-foot-10 native of Toronto, Canada — returns to the high-major level after starting his career at Boston College for two seasons before transferring to Central Michigan and then spending last season at Mercer.

With the Bears during the 2025-26 season, Mighty was named a Second Team All-SoCon selection and was the SoCon Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Mighty started all 35 games and averaged 31.4 minutes per game in which he scored 13.6 and collected 11.8 rebounds per game. He also posted 61 blocks and 21 steals. Mighty brought a scoring touch from the field as he converted 191-for-289 (66.1%).

Mighty had an impressive 18 points and 25-rebound performance against VMI back on January 15, including 11 offensive rebounds and three blocks.

Prior to Mercer, Mighty was sidelined during the 2024-25 season while at Central Michigan and received a redshirt. During his sophomore season at Boston College, Mighty average 5.6 minutes per game and contributed 0.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. As a freshman, he saw action in 16 games for the Eagles.

Mighty was a four-star recruit coming out of the United Scholastic Academy in Toronto, according to On3. He played in the 2022 BioSteel All-Canadian Game.

Mighty joins a Pitt portal class that includes point guard Nait George, shooting guard Jalil Bethea, wing Jonathan Powell and small forward Dominique Diomande.

Pitt basketball lost seven players to the portal with Brandin Cummings, Nojus Indrusaitis, Roman Siulepa, who committed to Ole Miss, Kieran Mullen, Henry Lau, Papa Amadou Kante and Omari Witherspoon.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.