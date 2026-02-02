Pitt Adds Second WPIAL Walk-On Offensive Lineman

The Pitt football program has been finalizing its roster for spring camp by adding walk-ons as the Panthers have added a second WPIAL offensive lineman in that capacity.

Derry Area offensive lineman Dylan Pitzer announced Monday morning via X that he has committed to Pitt.

I’m blessed to announce my Football and Academic commitment to the University of Pittsburgh.

Thank you to my family, my teammates, Derry community and my Derry coaches. I appreciate all the support and guidance in this journey.

Incredibly grateful for this opportunity and I’m… pic.twitter.com/H0ny2jFkX3 — Dylan Pitzer (@DylanPitzer717) February 2, 2026

The 6-7, 270-pound Pitzer becomes the second WPIAL player to join to line in recent days as Mars offensive tackles Sean Franklin committed last week.

Pitzer received a walk-on offer from Pitt on Friday from offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau while on a visit.

This past fall, Pitzer helped anchor a Derry offensive line and team that went 6-5 on the year and totaled over 2,000 yards of rushing offense. Pitzer was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 3A All-State Team. He was also a finalist for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award that was won by now Pitt teammate Lincoln Hoke (North Allegheny).

Senior Highlights …. Still looking for a home. pic.twitter.com/02ZUTOMJBA — Dylan Pitzer (@DylanPitzer717) December 8, 2025

In terms of college interest, Division II schools such as Glenville State, IUP and Clarion offered Pitzer.