Pitt Adds to 2027 Offensive Line Class with Eric Anderson Pledge

One of Pitt football’s remaining needs in the 2027 recruiting class comes at offensive tackle, and the Panthers have taken a step at closing out that room.

After spending the weekend in Pittsburgh on an official visit, Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) offensive tackle Eric Anderson committed to the Panthers on Tuesday.

The 6-5, 290-pound Anderson was down to Pitt and Boston College after taking an official visit with the Eagles last week.

“I was there last weekend for my OV and it checked all of my boxes,” Anderson told Rivals. regarding his Pitt visit. “They have a great coaching staff that wants to develop their players, and there’s a great environment/culture that I can see myself in. Pittsburgh is a great city and all of the players love to be around each other.”

Pitt initially offered on March 24 with area recruiter Archie Collins leading the way. Anderson visited in the spring, while Collins and Jeremy Darveau made in-person stops in late April.

Anderson is the No. 112 offensive tackle in the cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Anderson helped anchor an offensive line for a Shamrocks team that went 14-0 and won its first state title in 16 years.

Check out Anderson’s Hudl highlights here.

Pitt now has five offensive linemen in the 2027 class: Anderson, three-star offensive tackle Carter Mathis, three-star interior lineman Colin Urrea, three-star interior lineman Ronald Moore and three-star interior lineman Noah Nixon.

The Panthers now boast 24 commits in the 2027 class with three of those coming after the second official visit weekend: Anderson, three-star quarterback James Perrone and three-star cornerback Kayden Battle.