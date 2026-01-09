Pitt Adds WPIAL Long Snapper from Transfer Portal

Pat Narduzzi and new Pitt special teams coordinator Mike Priefer are in rebuild mode for the Panthers’ special teams unit and it added its first transfer piece from a local player.

Pitt has picked up a commitment from Purdue long snapper transfer Justin Schmidt, who played his high school football at Thomas Jefferson, Pittsburgh Sports Now has confirmed. It was first reported by Stephen Thompson of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Schmidt, who stands at 6-1, 233 pounds, spent his true freshman season in the Big 10 at Purdue, but did not log any snaps. He was rated a three-star prospect in the transfer portal and the No. 6 long snapper, according to Rivals.

The addition of Schmidt comes after Pitt lost both of its long snappers with Nilay Upadhyayula out of eligibility and Nico Crawford transferring to Michigan.

Schmidt joins a special teams room that currently has fellow freshman long snapper Henry Searcy and punter Kaemon Tijerina.

Coming out of Thomas Jefferson, Schmidt was rated a 4.5-star long snapper by the Kohl’s Kicking Camp. He was a four-year starter at long snapper and a two-year starter at defensive tackle for the Jaguars.

Pitt will also look to fill needs add kicker after starter Trey Butkowski and backup Sam Carpenter left for the portal, along with a need at punt with Caleb Junko out of eligibility and Cade Dowd in the portal.

Pitt Offseason Roster Tracker

Follow all of Pitt football’s offseason movement with Pittsburgh Sports Now‘s roster tracker here.

Offer Alert

Stay up to date on all the Pitt football news and intel from the staff at Pittsburgh Sports Now by becoming a premium member today. Click the image below to sign up!