Pittsburgh Sports Now
Pitt Athletics Announces Updated Strategic Plan for Forever Panthers
The Pitt Athletics department announced Wednesday morning an updated strategic plan for the Varsity Letter Club and engagement surrounding Forever Panthers.
The four-pillar framework — mentorship, investment, legacy and engagement — looks to build connections between Forever Panthers and current student-athletes.
VLC membership will include direct contributions to the Panther Club. Winter ’25 and Spring ’26 graduates will receive complimentary memberships. ’24 and ’25 grads will make a $150 contribution. ’77-’23 grads will make a $250 contribution, while members from the 1976 graduating class and earlier will provide a $150 contribution.
The new strategic plan will also offer different engagement opportunities with a Football Legacy Weekend in the spring, Panthers & Pints hosted at local venues throughout Pittsburgh, VLC tailgates during home games against UCF, Bucknell and North Carolina, Football Alumni Golf Outing, two current/former student-athlete networking lunches, VLC on the road events and more.
Part of the mentorship aspect will include career panels, Life After Sport programming, NIL guidance and real-world brand advice, alumni speaking engagements and networking nights.
More memberships benefits include a digital membership card, a 15 percent discount at Pitt-affiliated stores, a membership gift, access to all-sport and sport-specific tailgates, Panthers & Pints, VLC on the Road events, discounted football single-game ticket rates, Olympic sport discounted ticket rates and ongoing reunions, communications and VLC webinars.
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