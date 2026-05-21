Pitt Baseball Advances to ACC Quarterfinals
The Pitt baseball team extended their 2026 season by at least another game following another win in the ACC Baseball Tournament.
Last night, Pitt defeated No. 6 seed Wake Forest, 7-4, and will now take on No. 3 Florida State on Friday night in the quarterfinals. The win improved Pitt’s record to 32-23.
This is just the third time that Pitt has won multiple games in the ACC Baseball Tournament and improves their overall record to 9-7 in ACC postseason play.
Pitt received another strong pitching performance, this one coming from Drew Lafferty, who went 5 innings, allowing 3 earned runs, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.
Lafferty was then relieved by Chase Kriebel, Daniel McAuliff, Mikey Gray and Eddie Smink. Those four pitchers combined to pitch 4 innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 earned run, walking 3 and striking out 2.
Offensively, it was Pitt’s plate patience and eye that was a big factor in the win. The Panthers batters walked 11 times, with Joey Baran picking up 3 and Sebastian Pisacereta getting 2.
SS Caden Dulin, 2B Trey Fenderson and 1B Carter Dierdorf each collected 2 hits apiece.
RBI getters for Pitt were AJ Nessler, Caden Dulin, Fenderson and Mason Ligenza with 3 other runs scoring on either a passed ball or a wild pitch.
First pitch for Friday night’s matchup between Pitt and Florida State will take place at 7 PM.
The Panthers will look to advance to the ACC Baseball semifinals for the third time since 2018.