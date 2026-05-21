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Pitt Baseball Advances to ACC Quarterfinals

by: Mike Vukovcan48 minutes agoPghSportsNow

The Pitt baseball team extended their 2026 season by at least another game following another win in the ACC Baseball Tournament.

Last night, Pitt defeated No. 6 seed Wake Forest, 7-4, and will now take on No. 3 Florida State on Friday night in the quarterfinals. The win improved Pitt’s record to 32-23.

This is just the third time that Pitt has won multiple games in the ACC Baseball Tournament and improves their overall record to 9-7 in ACC postseason play.

Pitt received another strong pitching performance, this one coming from Drew Lafferty, who went 5 innings, allowing 3 earned runs, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

Lafferty was then relieved by Chase Kriebel, Daniel McAuliff, Mikey Gray and Eddie Smink. Those four pitchers combined to pitch 4 innings, allowing just 2 hits, 1 earned run, walking 3 and striking out 2.

Offensively, it was Pitt’s plate patience and eye that was a big factor in the win. The Panthers batters walked 11 times, with Joey Baran picking up 3 and Sebastian Pisacereta getting 2.

SS Caden Dulin, 2B Trey Fenderson and 1B Carter Dierdorf each collected 2 hits apiece.

RBI getters for Pitt were AJ Nessler, Caden Dulin, Fenderson and Mason Ligenza with 3 other runs scoring on either a passed ball or a wild pitch.

First pitch for Friday night’s matchup between Pitt and Florida State will take place at 7 PM.

The Panthers will look to advance to the ACC Baseball semifinals for the third time since 2018.

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