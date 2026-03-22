Pitt Baseball Battles to 14-9 Win over No. 3 Georgia Tech

After seeing their late game comeback fall short in Game One of their series against No. 3 Georgia Tech, the Pitt Panthers were able to get the job done on Saturday.



Aided by 4 home runs and impressive late inning work from their bullpen, Pitt evened the series with the Yellow Jackets with a 14-9 win. Pitt improved their overall record to 15-5 and 3-2 in the ACC.

This was Pitt’s first win over a top five ranked team since 2023 when they beat No. 2 ranked Wake Forest.



The Panthers bats once again led the way as they were able to score runs in each of the first four innings and jumped out to a 13-7 lead. This was Pitt’s second consecutive game in which they blasted 4 home runs.



The 4 Panthers that went deep were 3B Kai Wagner in 1st, CF Derrick Tarpley Jr. in the 3rd, DH Jackson Cooke in the 4th and pinch-hitter Joey Baran in the 4th. For Tarpley, that was his first home of the season.

Taking a look at the Panthers box score, Wagner went 3-4, with 2 runs and 6 RBIs, leadoff hitter AJ Nessler went 2-3 with 3 runs and 2 walks, while RF Lorenzo Carrer went 0-1 with 2 runs, 1 RBI and drew 3 walks.



RHP Daniel McAuliff entered the game in the 5th and pitched 1.2 innings, allowing 1 ER to pick up the victory. The key man out of the pen was Eddie Smink who pitched scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season. Smink allowed just 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks and struck out 3 batters.

Three shutty to close it out 🔥



Another gutsy performance in relief from @EddieSmink 👏



3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K pic.twitter.com/qKK9rnt6X9 — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 22, 2026

Pitt will look to clinch the series this afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 1 PM.











