Pitt Baseball Blasts Bucknell, 18-3, in Home Opener

The Pitt bats have been the early storyline for the 2026 season and that continued on Wednesday in their home opener against Bucknell.



Head coach Mike Bell’s lineup banged out 13 hits and 3 homeruns (DH Joey Baran, AJ Nessler and C Sebastian Pisacreta) in a 18-3 seven-inning win over Bucknell.

A little backside bomb 💣💣 pic.twitter.com/Nw3OeuEzuG — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) February 25, 2026

Pitt (5-2) has now scored 14 or more runs in three of their last 5 games played.

Heading to the 3rd inning leading 4-1, the Panthers iced the game over the next two innings by putting 12 runs on the scoreboard.



Offensively, CF AJ Nessler continues his strong start as he went 2-2 with 4 runs scored. Nessler leads the Panthers in batting average (.480), total bases (21) and hits (12).



Pisacreta went 2-3 with a HR, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, 2B Trey Fenderson collected 2 hits and 4 RBIs, 3B Kai Wagner went 2-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored and Baran went 2 for 2 with 6 RBIs, including a grand slam.

The beneficiary of this offensive breakout was Pitt starting pitcher Antonio Doganiero, who picked up his first win of the season. Doganiero went 4 innings, allowing 1 hit, 1 run (0 earned runs) and struck out 3 batters.



Eddie Smink (1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 K), Noah Czajkowski (1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K) and Chase Kriebel (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 K) pitched the last 3 innings for Pitt.



Pitt will be back in action this starting Friday as they host UNC Greensboro for a 3-game series. Game one is set for Friday at 3 PM.

