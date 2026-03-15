Pitt Baseball Comes Back to Beat Stanford, 11-10

After dropping Game One of the series, the Pitt Panthers made a late inning comeback to defeat Stanford, 11-10, on Saturday night.



The win was their first in ACC action this season and improved their overall record to 13-4, 1-1 in the ACC.



As has been the case for the majority of this season, the Pitt offense was the story of the game. After being held in check for the first half of the game, Pitt scored 7 runs in the final 3 innings to come away with the win and even the series.



The key moment of the game came in the 9th inning as Carter Dierdorf came through with a 1-out, 2-run home run to give Pitt the lead.

CARTER DIERDORF TWO-RUN SHOT 🗣️🗣️



PANTHERS RETAKE THE LEAD IN THE NINTH ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ld0hQLvk8A — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 15, 2026

The long ball was big for Mike Bell’s squad as the Panthers belted 4 homeruns in the victory- Sebastian Pisacreta (6th of the season), Dierdorf (4th of the season), Joey Baran (3rd of the season) and Trey Fenderson (2nd of the season).



Speaking of home runs, Lorenzo Carrier’s seven-game home run streak was stopped as he went 0-3, along with getting intentionally walked 3 times.



Baran was one of three Pitt hitters that collected 2 hits along with Pisacreta and Nessler.



Taking a look at Pitt’s pitching stat line, lefty Vincent Spizzoucco started and went 4.2 innings, allowing 7 hits, 4 earned runs and striking out 4 batters.



Joey Ciancimino relieved him and pitched 2 innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 earned run and striking out 2. He was followed by Sam Bryan and Freddy Beruvides Jr. Andrew Luczak pitched the final 1.1 innings and picked up his first win of the season.



Pitt will look to clinch their first ACC series win of the season this afternoon as RHP Drew Lafferty gets the start. Today’s game will conclude Pitt’s 7-game West Coast Road trip, in which they’ve gone 4-2 up until this point.



Pitt will return home on Wednesday to host Youngstown State before hosting Georgia Tech in a 3-game ACC series.



