Pitt Baseball Defeats Louisville, 13-7, for Another ACC Series Win

It’s still fairly early in the conference season with plenty of baseball left to be played but the Pitt Panther baseball team is in the midst of an incredible season.



Consider that last season, this team finished with an overall record of 28-27 and just 10-20 in conference, which was 2nd worst in the ACC conference.



Combine that with the fact Pitt didn’t win their first ACC series until May 4th and didn’t win a road ACC series all season.

Fast forward to 2026 and the turnaround has been remarkable.



This afternoon, Pitt defeated Louisville 13-7, which means they’ve won both of their ACC road series so far. With the win, Pitt improves their overall record to 19-7 and 5-4 in conference.



CURRENT ACC BASEBALL STANDINGS

Florida State: 8-1

North Carolina: 9-3

Georgia Tech: 9-3

Boston College: 8-4

Virginia: 7-5

PITT: 5-4

Wake Forest: 6-6

Notre Dame: 6-6

Miami: 4-5

Louisville: 4-5

Virginia Tech: 5-7

NC State: 3-6

Duke: 4-8

Stanford: 3-6

Clemson: 2-7

California: 1-8



The recipe for Pitt’s 2026 success has been their potent lineup, and they delivered again this afternoon. Pitt pounded out 14 hits, 3 home runs and drew 13 walks leading them to their first series win at Louisville since 2007.

BIG-TIME BIG FLY 🚀@CarterDierdorf goes backside for a two-run shot 🌮



T8 | Pitt 12, Louisville 6 pic.twitter.com/XHjDVLQmIf — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 29, 2026

SS Caden Dulin remained red-hot at the plate going 4-6 with 2 HR and 5 RBI, 1B Carter Dierdorf went 3-5 with a HR and 3 RBI, CF AJ Nessler also went 3-5 and scored 5 runs, while 2B Trey Fenderson and DH Joey Baran each collected 2 hits apiece.

DULIN ‼️ SECOND OF THE DAY 🚀



Twice as nice 😼



M5 | Pitt 8, Louisville 0 pic.twitter.com/ndewXRTHsW — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 29, 2026

Drew Lafferty got the start and went 5 innings, allowing 5 hits, 4 ER and struck out 2 to earn his 4th win of the season, while Eddie Smink pitched the final 3 innings, giving up 3 hits, 1 ER and struck out 3 for his second 3-inning save of the season.



Next up for Pitt is a non-conference game on Tuesday at home against Mercyhurst. Coming up this weekend is a home series against Wake Forest.













