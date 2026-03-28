Pitt Baseball Earns 4-3 Comeback Win Over Louisville

The Pitt baseball program made their first trip to Louisville since 2017 in an important early season ACC series.



Pitt entered the game with a record of 17-6 and 3-3 in the ACC, while Louisville sat at 16-9 and also 3-3 in the ACC.



Mike Bell’s team has been one of the early season surprises in the conference and that continued last night as Pitt was able to earn a 4-3 come from behind win over Louisville. After being blanked for the first 7 innings, the Panthers scored 4 runs in the final two frames to pull off the win.



Hats off to the Panthers pitchers as David Leslie, Andrew Luczak, Chase Kriebel, Daniel McAuliff and Mikey Gray combined to allow only 7 hits and 2 earned runs.



Leslie got the start and went 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 runs (1 earned) and struck out 2. Luczak and Kriebel pitched a scoreless 6th and 7th inning, each only giving up 1 hit. Gray came on to close things out going 1.2 innings, allowing 1 hit, 0 runs and striking out 2 batters.

Aside from the top two hitters in Pitt’s lineup, AJ Nessler and Caden Dulin, the Louisville pitchers did a solid job of shutting down this explosive Panther lineup. Nessler (2 hits) and Dulin (3 hits) collected 5 of Pitt’s 6 hits for the game.



Pitt trailed 2-0 going to the top of the 8th but took the lead with a 3-run inning. Sebastian Pisacreta’s RBI double gave Pitt a 3-2 lead, but Louisville tied the game at 3 in the bottom of the inning.



In the top of the 9th, Joey Baran drew a pinch-hit walk and was pinch ran for by Zach Walsh. After advancing all the way to third base on a wild pitch, Walsh would score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Nessler.



In the bottom of the 9th, Louisville had a runner at second base with 2 outs, but he was picked off by Gray to end the game.



Pitt will look to clinch the series this afternoon with LHP Vincent Spizzoucco on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 2 PM.







