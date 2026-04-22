Pitt Baseball Mauls No. 12 West Virginia, 23-1

It was a memorable evening last night for the Pitt baseball team as they mauled No. 12 West Virginia in Morgantown, 23-1.



The 22-run margin of victory was their largest ever over West Virginia and the 23 runs were their second-most against WVU.

The win improved Pitt’s record to 25-14 and it was their first win at West Virginia since 2016.

The long ball was the story of the night as Pitt belted 5 home runs on the evening, which went on to set a program-record for home runs in a single-season. In 2026, Panther hitters have now hit 82 home runs, surpassing the previous record of 79 set in 2022.

SEBBY ‼️ AGAIN 🚀



19-0 PANTHERS pic.twitter.com/DOP0AYHYq9 — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) April 22, 2026

Home run hitters for Pitt Tuesday night included Sebastian Pisacreata (2), AJ Nessler, Caden Dulin and Lorenzo Carrier.



Pitt Game Notes:

*Pisacreta drove in a career-high five runs.



*Nessler also drove in 5 runs, with a 3-run HR and a two-run 2B.



*Dulin’s home run was his 10th, marking the first time in his career that he’s reached double-digits.



*Carrier went 2-for-3 with two walks along with the solo home run in the first inning.

You get a homer 🫵 You get a homer 🫵



Dulin joins the party 💣🎉 https://t.co/eH01FaaXaL pic.twitter.com/qVbWUgHi7b — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) April 21, 2026

Not to be overlooked in this blowout was the job done by the Pitt pitchers, who allowed just one run and two hits in the game.



HC Mike Bell choose to pitch by committee and ended up using 7 pitchers in the game.



David Leslie– 1.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 K

Chase Kriebel– .1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 1 K

Sam Bryan– 1.1 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 1 K

Mikey Gray– .2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 0 K

Joey Ciancimino– 1.0 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 K’s

Freddy Beruvides, Jr.- 1.0 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 K’s

Michael Savarese– 1.0 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 K’s



Up next for Pitt will be another nationally ranked team as they’ll host No. 10 Virginia this weekend at Charles L. Cost Field. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 PM.