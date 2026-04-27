Pitt Baseball Sweeps No. 10 Virginia

The Pitt baseball program is back in contention for a spot in the postseason NCAA tournament following a huge week.



It started with a 23-1 mauling of No. 12 West Virginia, and the Panthers followed that up with a weekend sweep of No. Virginia.



Pitt improved their record to 28-14 and 10-11 in the ACC, which puts them in 7th place in the 16-team ACC conference.



ACC STANDINGS

Georgia Tech: 19-5

North Carolina: 17-7

Boston College: 16-8

Miami: 12-9

Florida State: 12-9

Virginia: 12-12

Pitt: 10-11

NC State: 10-11

Louisville: 10-11

Stanford: 10-11

What a week for Pitt.



Four Top 12 wins with two run-rules. pic.twitter.com/jGARipoXgt — College Baseball News (@CollegeBSBNews) April 26, 2026

This was historic for Pitt as it marked the first time in program history that they’ve won 4 consecutive games over a ranked team. This was also the Panthers first ever sweep of Virginia.



One more note about the series sweep, it was Pitt’s first sweep over a Top 10 team since 2021, when they swept No. 9 Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.

Pitt’s hitting has delivered all season but the key over the last 4 games has been the pitchers as they’ve allowed just 9 runs over the last 4 games. On Sunday, it was the trio of Drew Lafferty, Mikey Gray and David Leslie, who were able to limit UVA to just 3 runs.

Offensively, OF Lorenzo Carrier went 3-for-4, which was his fifth three-hit game of the season. Kai Wagner and Carter Dierdorf both drove in 2 runs, while Caden Dulin went 2-for-4 with 2 runs and a walk. AJ Nessler continued his outstanding season as this week; he batted .421 with 8 hits and 9 RBI.

Dierdorf doubles!!



He drives in two more 💥💥



B3 | Pitt 4, #10 UVA 0 pic.twitter.com/Z5R4WNIppy — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) April 26, 2026

This coming Wednesday, Pitt will host Kent State, with first pitch scheduled for 6 PM.



After that, they’ll travel to Florida for an important weekend series against Florida State.