Pitt Baseball with Impressive 13-4 Win Over Kent State

Following a challenging weekend series against No. 3 ranked Georgia Tech, the Pitt baseball team went on the road to take on Kent State.



This was a challenging non-conference game considering that Kent State entered the game with a record of 18-4 and 8-1 in the MAC. That makes the results even more impressive as the Panthers dominated Kent State, 13-4.



While the 13 runs were impressive, the story of the game for Pitt was the performance of Antonio Doganiero, who turned in the best start of his college career. Doganiero pitched a career-high 7 innings, allowing only 1 run, 5 hits and struck out 4 batters.

Look what I found 🤯



Doggy ends the sixth with a web gem of his own 👊



E6 | Pitt 5, Kent State 1 pic.twitter.com/VPGDAjTkgy — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 24, 2026

Pitt’s batters totaled 13 runs, and they all came in two innings as the Panthers put up a 5 spot in the 2nd inning and put the game away in the 8th inning by scoring 8 runs.



Second baseman Trey Fenderson was the star at the plate for Pitt as he collected 4 hits and 2 RBIs. This was Fenderson’s second 4-hit game of the season and he’s now hitting .352 on the season.



CF Derrick Tarpley Jr. continued his recent offensive production with 2 more hits, while PH Jackson Cooke blasted a pinch-hit grand slam to break the game wide-open. That was Cooke’s 5th HR of the 2026 season.

With the win, Mike Bell’s team improved their record to 16-6 on the season and the Panthers will return to action tomorrow afternoon when they host Youngstown State.







