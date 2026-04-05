Pitt Basketball 7-Foot Center to Enter Transfer Portal

Pitt basketball’s 7-foot center Kieran Mullen is set to depart from the Panthers after one season.

Mullen — a freshman from North Vancouver, B.C. — will enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now. Dushawn London of 274Sports was the first to report.

Pitt freshman center Kieran Mullen will enter the portal, per source.



The Canadian 7 footer appeared in 20 games for Pitt this season. pic.twitter.com/aF4nxAzPLp — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 5, 2026

Mullen committed to the Panthers back in April of 2025 out of St. Thomas More in Connecticut. Upon his arrival to Pitt, head coach Jeff Capel and his staff were planning on redshirting the 7-footer, but due to injuries at the center position to Dishon Jackson and Papa Kante, Mullen was thrust into a backup role behind starter Cameron Corhen.

In 20 games off the bench, Mullen averaged 0.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per game. He shot 41.7 percent from the field and was 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Mullen’s season high came again Louisville in January with five points and a rebound.

Mullen becomes the fourth Pitt player from the 2025-26 roster with plans to enter the portal, joining guard Brandin Cummings, Kante and freshman power forward Roman Siulepa.

Following a 13-20 season, Pitt was expected to experience some serious roster turnover and Mullen becomes the latest to the list. Capel and general manager Jay Kuntz will look to rebuild in the transfer portal when it opens on April 7 to go along with an incoming freshman class ranked 15th overall in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Prior to Pitt at St. Thomas More, Mullen recorded 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, while shooting 31 percent from three. He began his high school career at Handsworth Secondary School in Vancouver before transferring to Orangeville Prep.

Coming out of high school, Mullen was a three-star prospect and the No. 42 center in the 2025 recruiting class.