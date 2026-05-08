Pitt Basketball Adds Commitment from Division-II Standout

The main significant haul of transfer portal additions for Pitt men’s basketball came a few weeks ago, but the Panthers are not done adding for the 2026-27 roster.

Pitt has added a commitment from Division II transfer Kraig Gilbert Friday, Pittsburgh Sports Now confirmed. ESPN’s Jeff Borzello was the first to report.

Division-II transfer Kraig Gilbert has committed to Pitt, sources told ESPN. 6-foot-9 forward from Concord University was one of the best D2 transfers in the portal, averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks, while shooting 48% from 3 on more than five attempts per game. pic.twitter.com/a3TCpIwJIR — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 8, 2026

Gilbert — a 6-foot-9 forward — spent the last two seasons at Concord University in Athens, W.Va. and elevated his play last year as a 3-point shooter. The Grove City, Ohio native took an official visit to Pitt last week and also visited West Virginia earlier this week.

As a sophomore last year, Gilbert averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 30.1 minutes per game across 14 games played before seeing his season cut short due to injury. He shot 55.2 percent from the floor and hit on 36-of-75 (48%) attempts from deep. He posted a career-best 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds against Point Park in December.

During his freshman campaign, Gilbert started 25 of 28 games played. He averaged 9.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 28.6 minutes per game. Gilbert shot 45.6 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent (30-of-87) from three.

The commitment of Gilbert brings Pitt’s portal haul to eight players with guard Jalil Bethea (Alabama), guard Nait George (Syracuse), guard Colin Hawkins (Gardner-Webb), guard A’lahn Sumler (Charleston Southern), wing Jonathan Powell (North Carolina), wing Dominique Diomande (BYU), power forward Baye Ndongo (Georgia Tech) and center Armani Mighty (Mercer).

Pitt’s 2026-27 roster will also feature lone returner Macari Moore, along with freshmen Chase Foster and Jermal Jones Jr.

READ: Pitt men’s basketball offseason roster tracker