Pitt Basketball Adds Transfer Guard to Roster

Updated: 4/14/26 1:26 p.m.

The Pitt men’s basketball program has added another roster piece from the Division I level for the 2026-27 season.

Gardner-Webb guard Colin Hawkins has committed to Pitt, he announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. It was previously reported that Hawkins — a 6-foot-3 Colorado Springs, Colo. native — was joining the program as a walk-on, but he will likely be on scholarship with the Panthers, a source followed up with Pittsburgh Sports Now. Hawkins will be a non-revenue sharing player.

Hawkins is a career 40.9 percent shooter from the field and has averaged 6.0 points per game.

Last season, Hawkins started all 31 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 27.4 minutes per game as a sophomore. He posted 8.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He added 10 triples on 23.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc and went 59 percent from the free-throw line.

Hawkins saw 11.3 minutes per game as a freshman. He scored 2.4 points per game and averaged 0.6 rebounds in 19 appearances.

Pitt now has 12 roster spots filled as of Tuesday with transfers Nait George, Jalil Bethea, Jonathan Powell, Dominique Diomande, Baye Ndongo, Armani Mighty and Hawkins (walk-on). The Panthers have two incoming freshmen in Chase Foster and Jermal Jones Jr., while they return Macari Moore and walk-ons Benjamin Mayhew and Jajuan Nelson.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.