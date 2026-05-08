Pitt Basketball Lands Another ACC Forward Out of Transfer Portal

As head coach Jeff Capel and general manager Jay Kuntz rebuild Pitt men’s basketball’s roster for the 2026-27 season, they have successfully targeted and landed a number of ACC transfers.

That trend continued with a commitment Friday afternoon from Syracuse power forward Ibrahim Souare, he announced on Instagram.

Ibrahim Souare on a Pitt official visit. Photo courtest of Souare’s Instagram.

Souare joins former teammates Nait George (Syracuse, Georgia Tech) and Baye Ndongo (Georgia Tech) in transferring to Pitt. Jonathan Powell also joins Pitt from fellow ACC school North Carolina. Souare, Ndongo and Mercer center Armani Mighty round out the true bigs that Pitt collected from the portal.

Souare is coming off a visit to Memphis earlier this week.

Souare stands at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds and is coming off his lone season with the Orange as a redshirt sophomore. Souare appeared in 29 games for Syracuse in which he averaged 0.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 8.2 minutes per game to go along with 18 blocks. He attempted just 15 field goals, while making 10 of those at a 66.7 percent clip.

Prior to Syracuse, Souare played two seasons with Georgia Tech. As a redshirt freshman, he played in 30 games with 14 starts. He registered 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game with 17 blocks and seven steals. He converted 37-of-62 (59.7%) from the floor. His career high in points and rebounds came against Clemson in February of 2025 with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting and 12 rebounds.

A native of Conakry, Guinea, Souare did not appear in any games as a freshman. Souare was a three-star recruit coming out of Canyon International Academy in Glendale, Ariz. On3 listed him as the No. 38 power forward.

Pitt has now added 10 total players from the portal: Souare, George, Ndongo, Mighty, Powell, guard A’lahn Sumler, guard Colin Hawkins, guard Jalil Bethea, wing Kraig Gilbert and wing Dominique Diomande.