Pitt Basketball Lands Important Forward Piece in Baye Ndongo

Over the first few days of the transfer portal window, Pitt basketball has pushed for and landed several guards in Nait George, Jalil Bethea, Jonathan Powell and a small forward in Dominique Diomande.

The Panthers are now adjusting some of their focus to the frontcourt as they have picked up a commitment from Georgia Tech 6-foot-9 transfer Baye Ndongo. Nodongo is rated a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 13 power forward in the portal, according to Rivals.

NEWS: Georgia Tech transfer forward Baye Ndongo has committed to Pitt, he told @On3.



The 6-9 junior averaged 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game this season.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/sKtD7zzJMJ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Ndongo, a native of Mboro, Senegal, has spent all three of his collegiate seasons at Georgia Tech and will be a senior for the 2026-27 season. He has totaled 1,133 career points and 762 rebounds, while averaging over double digits in scoring across his career and above eight rebounds per game.

The power forward started in all 27 games he was available for last year, while missing four with injury. He posted 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds to go along with a 55.6 percent shooting clip from the floor. He recorded five double-doubles. Against North Carolina in late January, Ndongo poured in a season-best 27 points, while adding seven rebounds.

During his sophomore year, Ndongo started all 34 games with 13.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while adding a career-high 39 blocks. He shot 53.6 percent from the floor and added seven triples. Ndongo’s career-best came against NC State with a 29-point performance. As a freshman, Ndongo registered 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in 29 appearances.

Ndongo was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He played the 2022-23 season at Putnam Science Academy. Prior to that, he attended Denver High School (Colo.) and Darrow School in Lebanon, N.Y.

Pitt basketball is rebuilding its roster after losing seven players to the portal with Brandin Cummings, Nojus Indrusaitis, Roman Siulepa, who committed to Ole Miss, Kieran Mullen, Henry Lau, Papa Amadou Kante and Omari Witherspoon.

Follow along with all of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster movement here.