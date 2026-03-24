Pitt Basketball Moving on From Two Assistant Coaches

Pitt men’s basketball is moving on from a pair of assistants on Jeff Capel‘s staff.

Jason Capel, the younger brother of Capel, and Tim O’Toole will not be retained for the 2026-27 season, sources confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now. Jim Hammett of Panther-Lair was first to report.

The move comes after Pitt athletic director Allen Greene announced that head coach Jeff Capel would return for a ninth season at the helm of the men’s basketball program.

Jason has been on staff since the first season of the Capel era. The 46-year-old Capel previously was the head coach at Appalachian State for four seasons from 2010-14.

O’Toole also joined the Pitt staff in 2018 as associate head coach. Prior to Pitt, he was an associate head coach at Cal from 2016-18 and an assistant at Stanford from 2013-16. The White Plains, N.Y. native has one head coaching stint on his resume came Fairfield from 1998-2006.

Milan Brown was also apart the original staff, and the associate head coach remains on the Pitt staff at this point in time.

Pitt went 13-20 this past season. Under Capel, Pitt is 127-127 overall with a pair of 20-win seasons and one NCAA Tournament. The program also has two 20-loss seasons during that time.