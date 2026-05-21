Pitt Basketball to Compete in Fort Myers Tip-Off

With their roster now set, the Pitt men’s basketball program is busy working on filling up their 2026-27 non-conference schedule.

This afternoon, Pitt announced that they’ll once again be competing in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament. This 2-day event will take place on November 24 and 26 at Southwestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida.



Pitt competed in and won the Fort Myers Tip-Off back in 2019.



This is an attractive opportunity for the Panthers with Purdue, Oklahoma and DePaul also scheduled to compete.

The two games on November 24th will be Purdue taking on DePaul and Pitt going up against Oklahoma. Then on Thanksgiving Day, it will be Purdue vs. Oklahoma and Pitt vs. DePaul.

Final game times and television designations will be announced in the coming weeks.

This Tip-Off event has been able to attract some elite programs over the last handful of years such as Michigan, Florida, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Wisconsin, Virginia, Ohio State and Auburn.