Pitt Basketball Unveils New Jersey Numbers for 2026-27

With the overhaul of Pitt men’s basketball’s roster complete and summer workouts underway, the Panthers unveiled new jersey numbers for its players.

After going 13-20 last season, head coach Jeff Capel, general manager Jay Kuntz and the rest of the Pitt staff dug in during the portal window to revamp the Panthers’ lineup. Pitt’s new roster for the 2026-27 season is comprised of 11 transfers, two true freshmen, one scholarship returner and two walk-ons.

New Pitt Jersey Numbers

#0 Jonathan Powell | 6-6 | Wing | Junior | Prev. school: North Carolina/West Virginia

#1 Jalil Bethea | 6-5 | Guard | Junior | Prev. school: Alabama/Miami

#2 Naithan George | 6-3 | Guard | Senior | Prev. school: Syracuse/Georgia Tech

#3 A’lahn Sumler | 6-4 | Guard | R-Senior | Prev. school: Charleston Southern/Northern Kentucky

#7 Chase Foster | 6-8 | Forward | Freshman | High school: IMG Academy

#11 Baye Ndongo | 6-9 | Forward | Senior | Prev. school: Georgia Tech

#13 Jermal Jones Jr. | 6-4 | Guard | Freshman | High school: IMG Academy

#21 Macari Moore | 6-3 | Guard | Sophomore | High school: Ann Arbor Huron

#23 Colin Hawkins | 6-3 | Guard | Junior | Prev. school: Gardner-Webb

#25 Dominique Diomande | 6-7 | Forward | R-Sophomore | Prev. school: BYU/Washington

#26 Armani Mighty | 6-10 | Center | Senior | Prev. school: Mercer/Central Michigan/Boston College

#33 Kraig Gilbert | 6-8 | Forward | Junior | Prev. school: Concord

#35 Benjamin Mayhew | 6-4 | Forward | Senior | High School: Propel Braddock Hills

#44 Jajuan Nelson | 6-7 | Forward | Senior | High School: String Theory Charter

#99 Timofei Rudovskii | 6-9 | Forward | Sophomore | Prev. school: Bryant