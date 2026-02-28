Pitt Bats Stay Red-Hot in 14-6 Win Over UNC-Greensboro

The formula for their early season success continued for the Pitt Panther baseball team as they pounded out 17 hits in a 14-6 win over UNC-Greensboro at Charles L. Cost Field.



With the win, Pitt improved their overall record to 6-2 and it’s the fifth time this season the Panthers offense have put up double-digit runs in a game. In fact, Pitt has scored 14 or more runs in 4 of their last 6 games.

The star for today was Trey Fenderson who collected a career-high 4 hits, including his first home run of the season. For the season, the Pitt second baseman is now hitting .406 with a 1.053 OPS.

RF Lorenzo Carter went 3-4 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored, while C Sebastian Pisacreta also picked up 3 hits and an RBI. 1B Jackson Cooke continued to display his power by belting his 3rd homer of the season and AJ Nessler and Joey Baran both picked up 2 hits.

Anthony LaSala got the start at shortstop and had 4 productive at-bats for Pitt as he walked 3 times, including one with the bases loaded, while also laying down a perfect squeeze hit to drive in another run.

Small ball!! 👏👏@A_LaSala6 lays down a perfect bunt to score Joey from third 💪💪



B5 | Pitt 6, UNCG 4 pic.twitter.com/NsRg1RK2eu — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) February 27, 2026

This sort of offensive support obviously makes it easy for the pitcher, which was the case today for Panthers starting pitcher David Leslie, who made his first career home start.



Leslie worked 6 innings, allowing 5 runs, 0 walks and struck out 7 batters. Andrew Luczak pitched the 7th inning allowing 1 run before Daniel McAuliff and Sam Bryan worked a scoreless 8th and 9th innings.



These two teams will play a double-header tomorrow starting at Noon. Earlier today, Pitt moved Sunday’s game up to Saturday, creating the double-header. This was done because of the weather forecasted for Sunday.











