Pitt Beats Out Two ACC Programs for 3-Star OT Carter Mathis

Throughout the spring, three ACC teams jockeyed for positioning with three-star Gainesville (Ga.) offensive tackle Carter Mathis.

Pitt, NC State and Virginia Tech all pursued the 6-foot-7, 310-pound prospect, but after making a trip to Pittsburgh for an official visit, Mathis has committed to Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers.

Mathis took an official visit to NC State at the beginning of May and appeared his recruitment was down to the Wolfpack and Virginia Tech, which will get an official visit from Mathis on June 5. Mathis was originally set to visit Pitt on June 11, but moved his official up and it leads to a verbal pledge.

Pitt offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau offered Mathis on March 24 just weeks after Mathis took a spring visit to check out the Panthers. Darveau then visited Mathis at his home in late April. Both NC State and Virginia Tech traveled to visit with Mathis during that stretch as well.

Mathis helped anchor a Gainesville offensive line that paved the way to a 12-3 record this past fall.

Check out Mathis’ Hudl highlights here.