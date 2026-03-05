Pitt Blasts Ohio U., 16-2, 5th Straight Win

Thanks to another offensive explosion, the Pitt baseball ran their record to 9-2 with a 16-2 win on Wednesday at Charles L. Cost Field.



Scoring double-digit runs has been the norm for Mike Bell’s team as yesterday was the fourth time in their last five games that they’ve accomplished that. During this current five-game winning streak, Pitt is averaging 13.8 runs per game.

First baseman Carter Dierdorf, catcher Sebastian Pisacreta and right fielder Lorenzo Carrier all slugged home runs yesterday for Pitt.

For Dierdorf (2-3, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI) that was his third consecutive game with a home run. Pisacreta got things started in the first inning with a grand slam, which was Pitt’s 3rd in their last 5 games.

Three games in a row with a homer 🚀 https://t.co/sxay2UN2ST pic.twitter.com/mKkTvWrJ1h — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 4, 2026

Carrier (3-3, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI) continues to produce from the 3rd slot in the batting order as yesterday’s blast was his 3rd of the season.



Another offensive note to mention is that highly regarded freshman Mason Ligenza collected his first career hit and first career RBIs on a pinch-hit three-run double.



Ligenza was a huge signee for the Pitt program in the off-season as he was drafted in the 6th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers but instead kept his commitment to play for Pitt.

First knock and first RBIs for @ligenza_mason 👏👏



He clears the bases on a three-run double 🔥



E6 | Pitt 16, Ohio 2 pic.twitter.com/pKC1ZSIYoM — Pitt Baseball (@Pitt_BASE) March 4, 2026

Starter Antonio Doganiero was the beneficiary of this run support as he picked up his 2nd win of the 2026 season. The sophomore left-hander went 4.2 innings, allowing 5 hits, 2 runs (0 earned runs), 0 walks and a career-high 6 strikeouts.



Mikey Gray (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, 1 walk and 1 strikeout) and Sam Bryan (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts) closed things out for Pitt.

Things will get more difficult for Pitt as they travel out West for a 7-game road trip that starts off tomorrow night at San Jose State.