Pitt CB Tamon Lynum Signs with Steelers After Tryout

After a two-year stint at Pitt to close out his collegiate career, cornerback Tamon Lynum is staying in the city and starting his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lynum attended the Steelers’ rookie minicamp and has since signed with the organization as an undrafted free agent.

During Pitt’s pro day in March, Lynum measured in at 6-1 7/8 and 189 pounds. He ran a 4.56 unofficial 40-yard dash, while posting a 31 1/2-inch vertical jump.

In 2025, Lynum started nine of the 10 games he was available for as he recorded 21 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. During his first season at Pitt, Lynum played in all 13 games with three starts. He posted 36 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and seven pass breakups.

Prior to Pitt, the Orlando, Fla. native spent three seasons at Nebraska in which he appeared in 24 games. In 2023, he totaled 12 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack.

Lynum was one of five Pitt players who attended the Steeler’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Defensive end Joey Zelinsky, cornerback Rashad Battle and wide receiver Raphael Williams were in attendance, while 2024 linebacker alum Brandon George tried out as well.

Lynum joins running back Desmond Reid as the only two Panthers to be signed as undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. Linebacker Kyle Louis was selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Miami Dolphins.