Pitt Comes Up Empty Late as Clemson Outlasts Panthers, 73-68

PITTSBURGH — Clemson has been a thorn in the side of the Pitt men’s basketball program for over the past decade with the Tigers winning the last 13 games in the series between the two schools. Saturday provided another opportunity for Pitt to end its longest losing streak against any program.

Pitt had its chances, but Clemson outlasted the Panthers in the end with a 73-68 victory.

The Panthers (7-8, 0-2 ACC) took a three-point lead with 9:10 to go in the second half, but the inconsistent shooting down the stretch and empty possessions did the Panthers in. Pitt shot 44.2 percent on the day with six triples on 17 attempts.

Damarco Minor led the Panthers with 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Omari Witherspoon finished with 14 points, including a strong spurt in the second half.

Clemson (12-3, 2-0) shot 53.3 percent on the day from the floor with Jestin Porter registering a game-high 21 points. RJ Godfrey and Nick Davison added 14 points apiece.

It was a tightly-contested first half between the Panthers and Tigers as the lead changed hands nine different times.

Pitt did not shoot the ball often from three, but when it did, the Panthers cashed in. Pitt was 5-of-6 from deep with two of Minor’s 3-pointers coming off impressive moving shots as he scored 12 points in the first 20 minutes.

On the flip end, Clemson was rather quiet from three with seven misses on nine attempts. The Tigers found most of its production down low with 20 of their first-half points coming in the paint.

Godfrey, Clemson’s leading scorer with 23.5 points per game, paved his way into the paint early and buried a pair of jumpers for the Tigers, while Roman Siulepa opened up the scoring for the Panthers once again with a triple and a strong drive and layup.

Trailing by three, Clemson received a nice spurt from graduate guard Jestin Porter, who scored a pair of fastbreak layups to put Clemson in front, 15-11.

Pitt hung around by forcing its way inside and drawing the whistle. The Panthers got the the free-throw line 14 times in the first and converted on 10 of those opportunities.

With less than a minute to go and the Panthers down by two, Minor received a feed from Brandin Cummings. While on the move, Minor rose and drained a three to give Pitt a 35-34 halftime lead.

Pitt’s offense came out sluggish in the second half, going 2-of-10 from the floor. Clemson was not much better, but took advantage. Porter and Efrem Johnson buried 3-pointers and a pair of Carter Welling free throws gave Clemson its biggest lead at 46-39.

However, Pitt displayed some fight and pulled out some show-stopping buckets. Barry Dunning Jr. was at the forefront of that department with two electrifying dunks flying down the lane that sparked a buzz through the Pete.

Minor continued his slick shooting with a neat stepback jumper, while Witherspoon drove with purpose and finished off a spinning layup.

Dunning’s second dunk gave Pitt a 56-53 lead with 9:10 to go before Johnson tied it back up with a corner three. Clemson’s 3-point shooting came at the perfect time as Porter added to his shooting performance with another pair of triples.

Clemson stayed ahead of Pitt with its work in the paint and getting to the foul line. The Panthers hung around with Witherspoon scoring seven straight points from the Panthers, including an and-one that kept the game within four points.

However, the Panthers came up empty on four possessions late, including a turnover off the fingertips of Witherspoon.

Pitt has a week off before taking on rival Syracuse back at the Petersen Events Center on Jan. 10. Tip is set for 2:00 p.m.