Pitt Continues Western Carolina Pipeline, Lands WR Transfer

Offensive coordinator Kade Bell and wide receivers coach JJ Laster have seemingly built a pipeline from their last coaching stop at FCS Western Carolina to their current at Pitt.

That continued on Wednesday when the Panthers landed Western Carolina wide receiver transfer Malik Knight, he confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now. It was first reported by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Knight recently visited Pitt.

Knight becomes the fifth skill position player to join Pitt from WCU, following in the footsteps of running backs Desmond Reid and Jalynn Williams, along with wide receivers Censere Lee and Raphael Williams, who spent one season at San Diego State in between the two schools.

Pitt has added two transfer commitments so far with Knight and Penn All-Ivy offensive tackle Netinho Olivieri.

Knight stands at 6-2, 190 pounds and had a productive 2025 season for the Catamounts as a redshirt junior. He caught 47 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. Knight was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team.

In 2024, Knight posted 23 receptions for 392 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Knight appeared in just four games during his first two seasons when Bell and Laster were on staff.

Pitt was in need of adding experienced pieces to its wide receiver room after the Panthers lost three of its top four receivers — Kenny Johnson to the portal, while Williams and Deuce Spann were out of eligibility.

Pitt’s returning receivers include Lee (senior) Cataurus Hicks (redshirt sophomore), Tyreek Robinson (redshirt freshman), Bryce Yates (freshman), Cam Sapp (freshman), Tony Kinsler (freshman). The Panthers will bring in four freshmen in the 2026 class with Rodney Dunbar, Bryan Hamilton, Demetrice McCray and Dylan Wester.

