Pitt Controls from Wire-to-Wire in Key ACC Road Win Over Cal

On the eve of March, Pitt men’s basketball sat on the outside looking in of the ACC Tournament. In desperation mode, the Panthers faced a Cal team searching for its own win of importance as the first team out of the NCAA Tournament.

Pitt kept its conference tournament hopes in tact as it dealt Cal a tough blow to its national tournament dreams with a 72-56 victory Saturday at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

The Panthers led impressively from wire-to-wire to pick up their second road win of the year. Cal got within three points at the 11:46 point of the second half, but the Panthers responded accordingly with a 7-0 run as they maintained that cushion for the remainder of the game.

Pitt improves to 11-18 and 4-12 in ACC play and jumps back into the 15th and final seed of the ACC Tournament with two games remaining on the season. Notre Dame also holds a 4-12 conference record, but the Panthers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Cal falls to 20-9 and 8-8 in the ACC.

Sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis eclipsed double digits for the third consecutive game as the sixth-man off the bench. He scored 16 points thanks to four 3-pointers. Cameron Corhen also added 16 points to go along with four assists and four steals.

Barry Dunning Jr. scored 15, while Damarco Minor contributed 13 points with two triples. The Panthers shot 46.4 percent (26-of-56) from the floor and 33.3 percent (7-of-21) in the win.

Cal, a team that leads the country with four players averaging at least 14 points per game, featured just two players in double figures. Dai Dai Ames paced Cal with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Lee Dort scored 10.

The Golden Bears shot 42.6 percent (23-of-54) from the field and 22.7 percent (5-of-22) from three. Cal struggled in the second half beyond the arc, going 1-of-13.

The Panthers received steady scoring and contributions across the board in the first as the Panthers generated four separate 5-0 runs. Corhen was once again effective in the paint early, Indrusaitis canned a pair of triples and Dunning found success in the paint and in transition.

Cal was extremely careless in the first half with the ball. The Golden Bears entered the game averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game, which is the fourth-beast in the ACC. Cal exceeded their average in the first half alone with 12 turnovers. Pitt was credited with nine steals as it presented an aggressive defensive approach. Four of those steals belonged to an active Corhen.

The Golden Bears had the game within three points after a John Camden three with 3:06 to go. Over a minute later, Ames brought the deficit back to three, again.

Pitt then closed out the half with five consecutive points, including a pair of jumpers from Minor and Dunning. The Panthers led 34-26 at the break — its largest half-time lead since a 19-point advantage against Georgia Tech on Jan. 14.

Minor opened the second half by draining a three to extend Pitt’s lead to 11 points. Pitt brought some aggression to the offensive side of the floor as Roman Siulepa threw down a reverse slam, which was followed by Corhen’s own dunk.

Cal’s offense came up empty-handed far too often in the second half and never generated any significant runs. It did manage a 6-0 stretch with a pair of Camden buckets that brought the game within three as Pitt led 45-42 with 13:05 to go.

However, Pitt built a 7-0 run of its own with an Indrusaitis triple and baseline dunk to push the Panthers lead back to double figures all while Cal went scoreless for over five minutes.

In the final 11:13 of the game, Cal missed 15 of its 20 shot attempts from the field. Pitt out-rebounded Cal, 34-29.

Pitt returns back to the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday to take on Florida State. Tip is set for 9:00 p.m.