Pitt Defeats Syracuse in Overtime to Clinch ACC Tournament Berth

The season stakes were never higher for Pitt in its 2025-26 regular-season finale. A trip to the ACC Tournament was on the line in a game that required overtime against its biggest basketball rival in the Syracuse Orange.

In a troubling season overshadowed by many lows and shortcomings, Pitt provided a rare bright spot when it mattered the most with a 71-69 overtime victory at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis delivered four clutch points in overtime that included the game-winning bucket with five seconds to go. Out of a timeout, Indrusaitis received the ball and curled around the top of the key with help from a Cameron Corhen screen. Indrusaitis went up with the left hand and as his shot fell, it was blocked and ruled a goaltend.

The win pushes the Panthers to 5-13 in the ACC and onto Charlotte, N.C. for the conference tournament as the 15th and final seed. Pitt will play 10th-seeded Stanford in a first-round game on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

Indrusaitis showed up in the final 25 minutes of the contest with 14 of his 16 points, going 6-of-10 from the floor. Corhen led Pitt with 21 points, while Barry Dunning Jr. poured in 17, including two triples to go along with six rebounds. Damarco Minor added nine rebounds.

Naithan George and Donnie Freeman gave Pitt all it could handle. George recorded a game-high and season-best 26 points on 8-of-17 shooting with four triples for Syracuse (15-16, 6-12 ACC). Freeman recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. He was 8-of-9 at the free-throw line.

Pitt (12-19 overall) shot 44.1 percent (26-of-59) from the floor in the winning effort and 23.1 percent (6-of-26) from three. Syracuse was 39 percent (23-of-59) from the field and 29.2 percent (7-of-24) from deep.

The Panthers came out of the gates with urgency and climbed out to an 11-4 lead. They controlled the glass early owning a plus-six advantage in that department. Roman Siulepa was a big reason for the success on the glass with five rebounds to go along with four points early.

Five points from Omari Witherspoon, including a 3-pointer, helped generate a 7-0 Pitt run in the first two minutes of the game. Pitt’s largest lead of the first half, 20-11, came at the 11:05 mark when Corhen knocked down his second consecutive jumper in the paint.

After a slow start from a Syracuse offense that averages 75.4 points per game, the Orange strung together a sizable 13-4 run that pulled them right back into the thick of it. George and Freeman were the catalysts of that run scoring all 13. That duo drove into the paint to find buckets, while drawing contact and converting at the foul line.

Tied at 24-24, Pitt restored its lead with consecutive layups from Dunning, but Syracuse responded accordingly with another 7-0 run to close out the first half, which once again saw Freeman and George take charge. George closed the first half with his second triple that made it 31-28 Syracuse at the break. George and Freeman combined for 20 points in the half.

Pitt’s offense exploded in the first seven minutes of the second half. Siulepa and Dunning connected on triples, while Corhen worked in the paint. Indrusaitis came up with a steal and threw down a breakaway dunk to cap off a 12-0 run.

The Panther’s built their biggest lead at 49-37 with 11:01 to go thanks to an Indrusaitis layups. However, Syracuse would not go away as Pitt’s offense went cold.

It was a 15-3 run from Syracuse that erased the Pitt lead. A Tyler Betsey three tied the game at 52-52.

There would be five more ties down the stretch. Syracuse held a two-point lead with 2:31 to go. Dunning knocked down a three that gave Pitt back its own two-point lead. Freeman would tie the game at the free-thrown line before both teams missed multiple chances in the final minute to force overtime.

Syracuse opened the scoring in overtime, but Pitt answered with two consecutive buckets. The game was then tied at 69-69 for over two and a half minutes before Indrusaitis recorded the game-winning bucket.