Pitt Defensive Coordinator Randy Bates to Retire After Bowl Game

Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates is calling it a career after 40-plus years of coaching.

Bates, who has spent eight seasons serving as Pitt’s defensive coordinator, is set to retire after the Panthers’ matchup against East Carolina in the Military Bowl, the Pitt program announced Friday.

“I want to start by thanking my family: my wife, Tracey, and my three daughters, Samantha, Alexandra and Olivia,” Bates said in a press release. “Without their support, patience and love, I never would have been able to make it through all these years. They’ve been my foundation at every stop along the way, and I’m eternally grateful for everything they sacrificed for me.

“I could also go on forever about the many mentors who helped shape me both personally and professionally. I thank each of them for their guidance and generosity over the years. I couldn’t have made it here without them.

“Finally, I want to thank the University of Pittsburgh, my fellow coaches and every player who wore the Pitt Script on his helmet. I am especially grateful for Coach Pat Narduzzi for his trust, leadership and friendship. He gave me the professional opportunity of a lifetime, and working at Pitt has been one of the great privileges of my career.

“Pitt is special because of its people, and I will forever be proud of what we accomplished together.”

As the play-caller of Pitt’s blitz-heavy defense, the Panthers have recorded a national-best 299 quarterback sacks since 2019. Bates’s defenses have also ranked in the top-10 nationally on multiple occasions in rushing defense. Pitt has also produced an ACC-leading 20 defensive touchdowns over the past five years.

Four Pitt defensive players were named First-Team All-Americans under Bates: linebacker Kyle Louis (2024), tackle Calijah Kancey (2022), and ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver (both 2020). Bates oversaw 12 defensive Pitt players drafted into the National Football League.

During the 2019 season, Bates battled and defeated tonsil cancer. A year later in 2020, Bates was named the Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

It’s only fitting that Bates’ final game comes in the Military Bowl. A retired U.S. Navy lieutenant, Bates spent three seasons coaching linebackers and defensive backs at Navy.

Prior to Pitt, Bates was the linebackers coach at Northwestern from 2006-17 and served in a variety of defensive assistant roles at Louisiana Tech from 2000-05. His other coaching stops came at Kent State, New Hampshire, St. Joseph’s, Miami (Ohio) and Muskingum.

The Pitt program has yet to announce a replacement. Following the Military Bowl, Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt staff will look to replace its defensive coordinator, along with the open vacancy for its special teams coordinator/tight ends coach job after Jacob Bronowski was hired at Auburn.