Pitt Defensive Starter Out Against East Carolina

Pitt will be down one of its defensive starters Saturday against East Carolina in the Military Bowl.

Defensive end Jimmy Scott is with the team, but was not dressed during warmups and will miss the matchup with ECU. A team spokesperson confirmed with Pittsburgh Sports Now that Scott is out for Saturday’s contest.

Scott, a redshirt junior, started all 12 regular season games this year for the Panthers. He posted 18 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a team-high 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Without Scott, Pitt’s defensive end room rotation will consist of Blaine Spires, Joey Zelinsky, Jaeden Moore, Maverick Gracio and Nate Temple. Isaiah Neal is also an option at the edge after making the switch from defensive tackle to end during the season due to mounting injuries.

Pitt is now without three starters with running back Desmond Reid and linebacker Kyle Louis opting out of the bowl game and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Last season, the 6-3, 260-pound Scott played in all 13 games and recorded 30 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss. In 2023, he played in 11 games as a reserve defensive end.

